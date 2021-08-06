Alibaba CEO discusses cloud deceleration, regulatory concerns
Aug. 06, 2021 2:10 PM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)BABABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor49 Comments
- Earlier this week, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) reported quarterly results that missed revenue estimates amid Beijing's ongoing crackdown on the practices and structures of the country's top tech companies.
- During the first-quarter earnings call, Alibaba (BABA) management discussed the deceleration in its high-profile cloud business and the ongoing regulatory concerns.
- The company attributed the slower year-over-year cloud revenue growth to a top customer in the internet industry who stopped using the overseas cloud service due to local regulatory requirements. Cloud sales were up 29% in the quarter but grew close to 40% after removing the sales of the top customer.
- Chief executive officer Daniel Zhang acknowledged that investors would focus on the recent regulatory change for the China internet industry and its impact on Alibaba. The company is "in the process of studying the regulatory requirements, evaluating the potential impacts on our relevant businesses" and will "respond positively with actions."
- Responding to an analyst question regarding the potential impact of new data collection laws and policy requirements, Zhang said the company "has never looked at data utilization or algorithm utilization as a single standalone KPI or a single factor that we rely on in growing the business."
- "And to give a specific example to illustrate what I mean by that. In our consumer advertising business, we have never sought to leverage data or algorithms to achieve the maximization of monetization in the consumer advertising space. We think it's much less important to maximize click through rates, compared to the paramount importance of providing a top quality user experience, a high level of user satisfaction," said Zhang.
- Background: Alibaba shares retreat as revenue fails to meet expectations