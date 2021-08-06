What to expect from Air Products and Chemicals Q3 earnings?
Aug. 06, 2021 2:10 PM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)APDBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.38 (+18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.47B (+19.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts estimate an adjusted EBITDA of $1.01B.
- Over the last 2 years, APD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- APD was up 2.46% on May 11, a day after it said that FQ2 revenue rose 13% Y/Y to $2.5B, beating forecasts. However, Non-GAAP EPS of $2.08 slightly missed estimates.
- In the second half of July, APD and Cummins announced plans to work together to accelerate the integration of hydrogen fuel cell trucks in the Americas, Europe and Asia.
- In June, it unveiled plans to build a C$1.3B net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton, Alberta, setting the stage for the company to "operate the most competitive and lowest-carbon-intensity hydrogen network in the world."