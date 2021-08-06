Consumer Credit climbs more than anticipated in June
Aug. 06, 2021 3:51 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- U.S. consumer credit rose $37.7B for the month of June, according to the Federal Reserve, exceeding an estimate of $23B.
- Consumer credit increased at a 10.6% annualized rate to $4.32T in June.
- For Q2, revolving credit rose at a 10.7% annual rate, and non-revolving credit also rose by 8.3%.
- In June, revolving credit increased at a 22% annual rate, while nonrevolving credit increased by 7.2%.
- On a seasonally adjusted basis, total outstanding credit increased by $37B.
