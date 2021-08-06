SaltLight Capital: Facebook is a durable, indispensable business hiding in plain sight
Aug. 06, 2021 3:45 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor11 Comments
- David Eborall, portfolio manager at SaltLight Capital Management, said in a fund letter that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) represents a "durable" and "indispensable" business that "is hiding in plain sight."
- Eborall pointed to the company's broad reach, saying the fund's discussions with Southeast Asian and Japanese B2C companies kept coming back to Facebook as one of their most effective links to new customers.
- The SaltLight portfolio manager acknowledged that Facebook had already achieved substantial market penetration, but argued that the company could use this reach to monetize strong network effects across all its platforms.
- Specifically, Eborall is looking for FB to expand in-app purchase options in platforms like Instagram and monetize the popularity of WhatsApp.
- "Whilst an investment in Facebook is unlikely to win awards for being original, we must remind ourselves that our job is to find durable and indispensable businesses that have great odds in creating long term returns for investors who trust us with their hard-earned capital," he said in a fund letter released this week.
- "We cannot think of a better company than Facebook," Eborall added.
- FB began a steady advance in early March that lasted into late July, when the stock set a 52-week high of $377.55.
- Shares have hovered off that level lately. In Friday's intraday trading, FB was nearly unchanged at $363.03.