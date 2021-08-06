Netflix's 'Manifest' again tops streaming, as 'Black Widow' drops in
Aug. 06, 2021 3:26 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX), DIS, AMZN, CMCSACMCSA, DIS, AMZN, NFLXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Manifest's destiny is to keep dominating the streaming viewing charts, apparently.
- The recently canceled NBC series, now drawing eyeballs to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), topped Nielsen's most recent streaming ratings for the week of July 5-July 11, with a still-notable 1.811 billion minutes streamed. It's been Netflix's biggest opening hit since Bridgerton and Cobra Kai in December.
- But, Manifest was pushed by unusually strong competition for the week, with four programs cresting the 1 billion-minutes mark, including, surprisingly one film.
- Manifest finished ahead of Netflix's Virgin River, which came in second with 1.449 billion minutes streamed. That was followed by other Amazon Prime Video's (NASDAQ:AMZN) The Tomorrow War, which claimed third place for the week, with 1.099 billion minutes streamed. The Tomorrow War's performance was especially notable as movies have just one "episode" to show people, as compared with longtime TV shows with hundreds of entries.
- And the fourth and fifth spots were taken by Disney Plus (NYSE:DIS), with Marvel series Loki (1.08 billion minutes streamed) and film Luca (809 million minutes) respectively.
- Netflix filled up much of the back half of the overall top 10 with its library standbys: Grey's Anatomy at No. 6 (796 million minutes); Criminal Minds at No. 7 (674 million minutes); Cocomelon at No. 8 (667 million minutes); and Downton Abbey at No. 10 (489 million minutes).
- Meanwhile Disney's Black Widow also made its debut, hitting No. 9 overall with 541 million streaming minutes. It's running on Disney's Premier Access upcharge of $29.99 on top of Disney+ subscriber costs, and the company has revealed that it brought in more than $60 million worth of online rentals. If other Premier Access titles are any guide, the film will also get a viewing spike in a few months when it's made available for no additional charge on the service.
- Netflix dominated all 10 spots on the acquired-series chart, as usual, led by Manifest. And it took seven of the top 10 original series: Behind Virgin River, it placed Sex/Life at No. 3 (489 million minutes), Atypical at No. 4 (400 million minutes), Lucifer at No. 6 (354 million minutes) and dating show Too Hot to Handle at No. 7 (306 million minutes). But those were joined by Disney's Loki at No. 2, Amazon's Bosch at No. 5 (355 million minutes) and Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale at No. 10 (185 million minutes).
- And Netflix was crowded out of the top three spots on the movies chart, by Amazon's The Tomorrow War and Disney's Luca and Black Widow.
- Nielsen's figures incorporate viewing from four major streamers: Netflix (NFLX -0.9%), Amazon Prime Video (AMZN -1.1%), Hulu (DIS +0.3%, CMCSA +0.7%) and Disney+ (DIS +0.3%).