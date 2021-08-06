Summit Midstream to pay $35M in fines over North Dakota drilling waste spill
Aug. 06, 2021 3:15 PM ETSummit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP)SMLPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- The U.S. Department of Justice says Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP -1.4%) will pay $35M in criminal fines and civil penalties over the company's unlawful discharge of 29M gallons crude oil wastewater in North Dakota.
- The spill, which is believed to be the largest inland spill in history, contaminated land, groundwater and more than 30 miles of tributaries of the Missouri River.
- "Summit prioritized profits over the environment," DoJ Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim said. "The company's disregard for pipeline safety resulted in pollution of the environment on a massive scale over 143 days."
- The company believes the penalties are severe, "given our substantial remediation and mitigation efforts to date, [but] we believe that putting this matter behind us with manageable payment terms over the next six years is in the best interest of all of Summit's stakeholders and employees."
- Summit also issued its Q2 earnings report, which says adjusted EBITDA fell 3.8% Y/Y to $62.1M and distributable cash flow rose 8.9% to $46.5M.