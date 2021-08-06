Bioethicist Ezekiel Emanuel under consideration for FDA commissioner - Politico

Aug. 06, 2021 4:00 PM ET
By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Ezekiel Emanuel, a bioethicist with the University of Pennsylvania, is said to be under consideration as the next commissioner of the FDA, Politico reports.
  • If selected and ultimately confirmed, he would take over from Janet Woodcock, who has been serving as acting commissioner since President Biden was sworn in earlier this year.
  • The website said Emanuel is one of several people under consideration and he hasn't been formally approached about the position.
  • Emanuel helped developed the Affordable Care Act during the Obama administration.
  • He has never held a position at the FDA, and has little experience with drug policymaking, according to Politico.
  • However, Emanuel is said to have support within the current administration, including from Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical advisor.
  • Emanuel is trained as an oncologist.
