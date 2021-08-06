Bioethicist Ezekiel Emanuel under consideration for FDA commissioner - Politico
Aug. 06, 2021 4:00 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), PFE, ABBV, GILDMRNA, SNY, GSK, AZN, ABT, AMGN, LLY, BMY, MRKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor166 Comments
- Ezekiel Emanuel, a bioethicist with the University of Pennsylvania, is said to be under consideration as the next commissioner of the FDA, Politico reports.
- If selected and ultimately confirmed, he would take over from Janet Woodcock, who has been serving as acting commissioner since President Biden was sworn in earlier this year.
- The website said Emanuel is one of several people under consideration and he hasn't been formally approached about the position.
- Emanuel helped developed the Affordable Care Act during the Obama administration.
- He has never held a position at the FDA, and has little experience with drug policymaking, according to Politico.
- However, Emanuel is said to have support within the current administration, including from Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical advisor.
- Emanuel is trained as an oncologist.
- Major pharmaceutical companies: Pfizer (PFE -0.1%), Merck (MRK -0.3%), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.5%), Eli Lilly (LLY -0.4%), AstraZeneca (AZN -3.4%), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -1.3%), Sanofi (SNY +0.6%), Abbott (ABT -0.1%), AbbVie (ABBV -0.5%), Amgen (AMGN -1.7%), Gilead (GILD -0.8%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.4%), and Moderna (MRNA -0.5%).