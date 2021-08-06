American Water upped at Argus on acquisition skill, history of dividend hikes
Aug. 06, 2021
- American Water Works (AWK -1.1%) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $205 price target at Argus, which says the stock is undervalued and merits a higher multiple "based on the company's skill as an acquirer of municipal utilities, strong regulated businesses and history of dividend increases."
- Argus analyst John Staszak thinks American Water has significant opportunities to acquire smaller and less efficient utilities while also benefiting from rate increases and from management's efforts to lower operating and maintenance costs as a percentage of revenue.
- Earlier this week, Janney analysts downgraded shares to Neutral from Buy, saying American Water's Q2 results exceeded expectations but a more cautious stance is warranted, given the weather patterns seen so far in Q3, which "is typically the seasonally best in terms of EPS contribution."
- American Water reported above-consensus Q2 GAAP earnings and a 7% Y/Y rise in revenues to nearly $1B.