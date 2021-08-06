S&P 500 and Dow Jones grind up to record closing highs after strong jobs report
Aug. 06, 2021 4:18 PM ETXLE, XLB, XLF, XLKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- The S&P 500 and Dow Jones close at record highs, led by strength in the Financials (XLF +2.0%) and Materials (XLB +1.4%) sectors, after the July jobs report notched the biggest increase in U.S. payrolls in almost a year.
- The S&P rose 0.2% and the Dow gained 0.4%.
- The Nasdaq, though, dipped 0.4% as Technology (XLK -0.1%) names were among the weakest performers. The Energy (XLE +0.9%) sector, though, declined the most.
- After the robust jobs report, bonds fell, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield up 8 basis points to almost 1.31%.
- Of the megacap names, only Facebook (+0.2%) ended the session in the green. Amazon (-0.9%), Apple (-0.6%), Microsoft (-0.02%), Google (-0.4%), Tesla (-2.2%).
- Most of the megabanks logged 2% or better gains — Goldman Sachs (+3.6%), Bank of America (+3.0%), JPMorgan Chase (+2.8%), and Wells Fargo (+3.8%).
- Crude oil slips 1.4% to $68.12 per barrel; gold drops 2.6% to $1,761.80. Gold futures settled with their worst daily drop since mid-June after the better than expected jobs print.
- For the week, the Nasdaq increased 1.1%, the S&P 500 rose 0.9%, and the Dow Jones gained 0.8%.
- The U.S. dollar index jumps 0.6% on Friday, accounting for most of the 0.7% weekly gain.
