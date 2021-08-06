Hot Stocks: Higher yields help Wall Street banks; KXIN jumps; GCI sets new high; FEYE tumbles
- Better-than-expected job statistics received a mixed Wall Street reception on Friday. Even so, one sector got a boost from the news: Wall Street banks. An advance in Treasury yields sparked gains in stocks like Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM).
- Meanwhile, Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) also posted gains on the session. News of a broader business plan turned the stock into one of Friday's standout gainers.
- Gannett (NYSE:GCI) also gained on the session. A strong earnings report propelled the stock to a new 52-week high.
- On the other side of the spectrum, Vimeo Holdings (NASDAQ:VMEO) plunged on a disappointing quarterly report. The retreat took the stock to a fresh 52-week low. Weak results also spurred a substantial decline in FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), marking one of the day's worst performances.
Sector In Focus
- Early Friday, the government released its monthly employment report, showing the economy added a larger-than-expected 943K jobs in July. Economists had expected 900K.
- The news sparked selling in the Treasury market. As a result, Treasury yields posted a notable gain, with the 10-year yield briefly ticking above 1.3% and reaching its highest level since mid-July.
- The prospect for higher yields, in turn, gave a boost to financial stocks, which benefit in a higher-yield environment. Wall Street banks had an especially good day, with Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS) and JPMorgan (JPM) all recording advances on the session.
- GS gained 3.5% on the session, finishing at $397.89. The stock also reached a 52-week high of $398.86.
- MS set a 52-week high as well, touching a peak of $99.98 during the session. The stock eventually finished at $99.73, a gain of nearly 2% on the day.
- JPM also posted a notable gain. The stock advanced 2.8% on the session to close at $157.50.
Standout Gainer
- China-based car dealer Kaixin Auto (KXIN) had an interesting run in late 2020. At one point in October, it jumped from a level below $1 to $8.15 in a matter of days.
- Shares quickly gave back a big chunk of those gains, but the stock repeated the performance in November, spiking to a 52-week high of $13.40, before giving up much of those gains in a short period of time.
- KXIN has spent most of the past three months below $2.50 -- until Friday, when shares once again partied like it was late 2020.
- The stock jumped nearly 90% on the session to close at $3.16, its highest level since March.
- The gains came on news that the company planned to establish a new energy vehicle business unit. The company also disclosed merger talks.
Standout Loser
- Theoretically, cybersecurity firm FireEye (FEYE) should receive the benefit of a robust market, with high-profile ransomware attacks putting the company's business line in the headlines on a regular basis.
- However, the company failed to capitalized on increased cybersecurity attention in Q2, with earnings that only matched expectations and revenue that rose by a disappointing 8%.
- Results for the period were complicated by the $1.2B divestment of its products business.
- Still, market watchers like Baird were unconvinced by the company's strategy. The firm downgraded FEYE to Neutral from Buy, saying it would wait to see if the company can execute without the products business.
- FEYE dropped 17% on the day to finish at $16.68. with the decline, the stock reached its lowest level since December.
Notable New High
- Who says newspapers are dead? Gannett (GCI), the largest newspaper publisher in the U.S., with holdings like USA Today and a long list of regional papers, announced standout earnings for Q2.
- Earnings and revenue both beat expectations, with the top line climbing nearly 5% to $804.3M. This included digital revenues of $259.3M.
- On the news, GCI finished Friday's session higher by 14%, closing at $6.34. The stock also set a new 52-week high of $6.49.
- GCI has now doubled since the beginning of the year and is up more than 300% since the same period last year.
Notable New Low
- Video sharing platform Vimeo Holdings (VMEO) reported a loss for Q2 that was wider than expected. Revenue matched expectations at $96M.
- The weak results sparked a 17% sell-off in VMEO, with the stock closing the session at $37.27. The slide took the stock below a recent trading range and to a new 52-week low of $36.46.
