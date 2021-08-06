Brian Armstrong expresses concerns ahead of Saturday's infrastructure bill vote
Aug. 06, 2021
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) climbs 5.2% in the past 24 hours ahead of the widely anticipated Senate infrastructure bill outcome on Saturday, which "is the government trying to pick winners and losers in a nascent industry today," Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong said in a tweet.
- As of now, the bill defines a broker as "any person who (for consideration) is responsible for regularly providing any service effectuating transfers of digital assets on behalf of another person," per CNBC, according to the bill.
- However, one amendment from Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, Senator Pat Toomey, and Senator Cynthia Lummis, seeks to "narrow the definition of what counts as a broker," Politico reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- On Thursday, Senators Rob Portman, Mark Warner, and Krysten Sinema also submit an amendment to change the "broker" definition slightly, "but not to the extent deemed necessary by those within the crypto space," CNBC reports.
- Armstrong encourages the Twitter universe to urge their Senators to vote for the Wyden-Lummis-Toomey amendment and against the Warner-Portman amendment. Warner's amendment seeks to "decide which foundational technologies are OK and which are not in crypto," Armstrong said. "This is disastrous."
- Wyden's amendment strips out miners and validators, hardware and software makers, and protocol developers from the definition of a "broker", while Warner's amendment would only protect proof of work miners from the new tax reporting requirements.
- The ramifications for Warner's amendment would include the "future development of blockchain technology mov(ing) offshore to countries like China that are currently embracing it," Armstrong contends.
