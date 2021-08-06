'Cash flow king' Canadian Natural stands apart after raising full-year capex

Oil pumps and rig at sunset
baona/E+ via Getty Images

  • Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +2.3%) trades higher for the second straight day after reporting stronger than expected Q2 earnings as revenues more than doubled from a year earlier.
  • Q2 adjusted earnings from continuing operations swung to a C$1.24/share profit from a year-ago loss of C$0.65/share, easily beat analyst estimates.
  • The company even raised its full-year capital spending plan by C$275M to ~C$3.5B, bucking the trend of Canadian peers Suncor Energy (SU +0.6%) and Cenovus Energy (CVE +0.7%), who pledged not to increase spending this year after also swinging to profits.
  • When the Financial Post asked Canadian Natural President Tim McKay about the increased spending, he said he does not expect investor pushback, noting the $275M "it's a small amount on a relative scale."
  • "We're one of the few companies that raised their dividend last year then held it," McKay also said.
  • Canadian Natural expects to generate $7.2B-$7.7B in free cash flow if oil prices hold up, and it plans to buy back as many as 11M shares each quarter.
  • Canadian Natural is the "king of free cash flow," exults National Bank Financial analyst Travis Wood, adding that the company still trades at cash flow multiples below its three-year average.
  • Citing strong free cash flow, Goldman Sachs awarded the stock a Buy rating earlier this summer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.