'Cash flow king' Canadian Natural stands apart after raising full-year capex
Aug. 06, 2021 12:52 PM ETCanadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), SU, CVECVE, SU, CNQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ +2.3%) trades higher for the second straight day after reporting stronger than expected Q2 earnings as revenues more than doubled from a year earlier.
- Q2 adjusted earnings from continuing operations swung to a C$1.24/share profit from a year-ago loss of C$0.65/share, easily beat analyst estimates.
- The company even raised its full-year capital spending plan by C$275M to ~C$3.5B, bucking the trend of Canadian peers Suncor Energy (SU +0.6%) and Cenovus Energy (CVE +0.7%), who pledged not to increase spending this year after also swinging to profits.
- When the Financial Post asked Canadian Natural President Tim McKay about the increased spending, he said he does not expect investor pushback, noting the $275M "it's a small amount on a relative scale."
- "We're one of the few companies that raised their dividend last year then held it," McKay also said.
- Canadian Natural expects to generate $7.2B-$7.7B in free cash flow if oil prices hold up, and it plans to buy back as many as 11M shares each quarter.
- Canadian Natural is the "king of free cash flow," exults National Bank Financial analyst Travis Wood, adding that the company still trades at cash flow multiples below its three-year average.
- Citing strong free cash flow, Goldman Sachs awarded the stock a Buy rating earlier this summer.