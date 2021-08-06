Marathon Digital leads financials' biggest weekly gainers, Trupanion slides the most
- The biggest financial stocks making the biggest moves, up or down, this week includes a bitcoin miner, insurance tech company, a pet insurer, and tech-driven insurer that started out offering Millennials renters' insurance.
- This week's biggest financial gainers (with market cap over $2B) is topped by bitcoin miner Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), rising 24% as bitcoin gained 4.3%, during the past five days; it's the second week in a row that it's been in the top-five gainers.
- But the company had other good news to cheer investors. On Tuesday it disclosed that it mined 442.2 bitcoins in July, up from output of 50.4 bitcoins in January. Then on Thursday, Forbes reported four Fidelity mutual funds hold a 7.4% stake in the miner.
- All five stocks of the stocks climbing the most this week also enjoyed M/M gains of at least 17%.
- The top five gainers are rounded out by:
- Brazil-based financial services company XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP), up 17%, which reported Q2 revenue of $3.02B jumped 57% Y/Y;
- On Tuesday, insurance-tech provider CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL), which increased 15% this week, saw Q2 EPS rise to $0.92 from $0.46 a year ago, while revenue increased 17% Y/Y;
- Consumer finance firm Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), which provides auto loans, rose 14%;
- And Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) climbed 13% this week after a massive Q2 earnings beat and a rating upgrade from Morgan Stanley.
- The largest weekly decliner, pet insurance provider Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP), fell 14% after Q2 earnings missed the consensus estimate.
- The next four stocks that declined the most this week are:
- Specialty finance firm Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL), -13%;
- loanDepot (NYSE:LDI), down 8.9% after Q2 earnings missed consensus, reflecting lower loan origination volumes and profit margins;
- Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS), -8.0%, makes the weekly decliners list for a second week in a row and for the fourth time since late May.
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), -7.1%, falls after the tech-driven insurer's Q2 loss matched the consensus estimate and the company couldn't yet say when it will launch its car insurance product.
- On a broader scale, financial stocks, especially banks, were boosted by the robust July jobs report.