Westport tops this week's energy & nat resource winners; Sprague biggest loser
- Crude oil capped its worst weekly showing in 10 months, weighed by worries over the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant and its potential impact on energy demand.
- September WTI crude (CL1:COM) closed -1.2% on the day and down a hefty 7.7% for the week at $68.28/bbl, the sharpest weekly percentage drop since last October.
- "The market is reacting to the concern that the delta variant, particularly in Asia, may erode mobility significantly," TD Securities' Bart Melek tells Bloomberg. "That implies we could see significantly less tightness in pricing than we saw prior to this big virus concern."
- But the impact of this virus wave should be "significantly less than previous ones," says Daniel Hymes at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. Admittedly, "it's hard to not get caught up in the headlines showing rising cases, particularly in China, [but] when you take a step back, restrictions are still being eased back across most regions [and] demand seems to be holding up."
- The energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) fared much better than the oil price this week, finishing with a slight gain, +0.3%.
- The week's biggest gainers in energy and natural resources: WPRT +25.2%, METC +24.9%, SLI +20.9%.
- The week's biggest decliners: SRLP -47.5%, NR -21.9%, CENX -21.2%, WTI -21%, TELL -20.4%, AU -19.1%, GEL -16.7%, CPE -16.7%, PVAC -15.1%.
- Source: Barchart.com