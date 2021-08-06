Westport tops this week's energy & nat resource winners; Sprague biggest loser

Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.
SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

  • Crude oil capped its worst weekly showing in 10 months, weighed by worries over the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant and its potential impact on energy demand.
  • September WTI crude (CL1:COM) closed -1.2% on the day and down a hefty 7.7% for the week at $68.28/bbl, the sharpest weekly percentage drop since last October.
  • "The market is reacting to the concern that the delta variant, particularly in Asia, may erode mobility significantly," TD Securities' Bart Melek tells Bloomberg. "That implies we could see significantly less tightness in pricing than we saw prior to this big virus concern."
  • But the impact of this virus wave should be "significantly less than previous ones," says Daniel Hymes at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. Admittedly, "it's hard to not get caught up in the headlines showing rising cases, particularly in China, [but] when you take a step back, restrictions are still being eased back across most regions [and] demand seems to be holding up."
  • The energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) fared much better than the oil price this week, finishing with a slight gain, +0.3%.
  • The week's biggest gainers in energy and natural resources: WPRT +25.2%, METC +24.9%, SLI +20.9%.
  • The week's biggest decliners: SRLP -47.5%, NR -21.9%, CENX -21.2%, WTI -21%, TELL -20.4%, AU -19.1%, GEL -16.7%, CPE -16.7%, PVAC -15.1%.
  • Source: Barchart.com
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.