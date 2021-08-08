Tesla pushes back Cybertruck deliveries to 2022 as anticipated

  • The first deliveries of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck electric pickup are not anticipated until next year. As spotted by Electrek, Tesla updated the footnotes on its order page to indicate that the Cybertruck configurator will be available when production nears in 2022.
  • At the beginning of the year, Elon Musk lowered expectations by saying that the company expected a few deliveries of the Cybertruck toward the end of this year, but "volume production" to be in 2022.
  • The Cybertruck seems to have a larger role in the bull vs. bear debate on TSLA than might be expected with Model 3 and Model Y production ramping up.
  • The biggest development in the EV sector over the last week has been the formalization of EV targets from Detroit majors and the Biden Administration.
