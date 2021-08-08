FDA decision on Eton's topiramate delayed to November
Aug. 08, 2021 5:09 PM ETEton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The FDA action date for Eton Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ETON) antiepileptic topiramate oral solution has been delayed three months to November 6, 2021, according to an SEC filing.
- An FDA decision was expected on Friday.
- However, Eton said that a recent amendment to the drug application submitted by privately held Azurity Pharmaceuticals. Topiramate is one of three neurology candidates the company purchased from Eton in February.
- If approved, Eton is entitled to a $5M milestone payment and a royalty on sales.
- Eton was dealt a setback by the FDA in late May when the agency declined to approve the company's dehydrated alcohol injection for the treatment of methanol poisoning.