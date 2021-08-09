Cabot Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 08, 2021 8:42 PM ETCabot Corporation (CBT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.18 vs. -$0.07 in 3Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $804.7M (+55.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.