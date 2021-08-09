Ethan Allen Interiors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 08, 2021 8:46 PM ETEthan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 vs. -$0.15 in 4Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $178.3M (+94.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ETH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
