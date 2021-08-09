Judge allows Norwegian Cruise to require vaccine proof from passengers
Aug. 08, 2021 10:58 PM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), RCL, CCLRCL, CCL, NCLHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor87 Comments
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) says a federal judge ruled in its favor granting a temporary injunction allowing it to require customers to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 while the case heads to trial.
- The ruling halts enforcement of a Florida law that prohibits businesses from requiring customers to show so-called vaccine passports.
- Also on watch: CCL, RCL
- Norwegian had argued that the Florida law could force it to cancel upcoming cruises or "sail in ways that are worse for our passengers and crew," as the state's coronavirus cases have surged 51% in the past seven days.
- The company says its first sailing from Florida is scheduled on August 15 on Norwegian Gem departing from Miami.
- Norwegian Cruise Line had filed suit against the Florida law last month.