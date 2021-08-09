WhiteHorse Finance Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 09, 2021 4:05 AM ETWhiteHorse Finance (WHF)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+48.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.51M (+26.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WHF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.