European stocks mixed; German exports rose more than expected in June
Aug. 09, 2021 4:13 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London -0.24%. Shares edge lower weighed down by energy and mining stocks on weak commodity prices.
- Germany -0.03%. German exports surged 1.3% M/M in June vs. estimate of 0.4% growth and prior month's growth of 0.3% despite persistent supply bottlenecks in manufacturing.
- June Imports grew +0.6% M/M vs. +0.8% expectations, prior +3.4%.
- France +0.03%.
- Euro zone bond yields dipped from highs driven last week by strong U.S. jobs data.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was down 1.5 basis points to -0.47%, below the -0.451% peak touched on Friday.
- Italy’s 10-year yield was down similarly to 0.57%, keeping the closely watched 10-year yield gap between Italy and Germany’s bonds at 102 bps.
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.60%.