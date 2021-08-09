An affiliate of Sun Capital Partners acquires Select Interior Concepts for $411M

Aug. 09, 2021 6:07 AM ETSelect Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Aan affiliate of Sun Capital Partners has acquired Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) for approximately $411M in an all-cash transaction.
  • As per the agreement, each share of SIC common stock issued and outstanding to receive $14.50 per share in cash, representing a 32% premium over SIC’s closing price and a 42% premium over SIC’s 30-day volume-weighted average price of $10.20 on August 6, 2021.
  • Upon closing the transaction in 4Q21, SIC will become a privately held company and its shares will no longer be listed on any public markets.
  • Bill Varner, Chief Executive Officer added, “This transaction will deliver significant cash value for SIC’s shareholders as promised when I joined SIC. Additionally, it offers exciting new opportunities for customers, partners and employees of our Architectural Surfaces Group (‘ASG’) segment. Sun Capital is the ideal partner to advance its long-term strategy and the transaction is a testament to the dedication and achievements of our team members.”
  • The company cancels earnings call previously scheduled for August 9, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.