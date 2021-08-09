An affiliate of Sun Capital Partners acquires Select Interior Concepts for $411M
Aug. 09, 2021 6:07 AM ETSelect Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Aan affiliate of Sun Capital Partners has acquired Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) for approximately $411M in an all-cash transaction.
- As per the agreement, each share of SIC common stock issued and outstanding to receive $14.50 per share in cash, representing a 32% premium over SIC’s closing price and a 42% premium over SIC’s 30-day volume-weighted average price of $10.20 on August 6, 2021.
- Upon closing the transaction in 4Q21, SIC will become a privately held company and its shares will no longer be listed on any public markets.
- Bill Varner, Chief Executive Officer added, “This transaction will deliver significant cash value for SIC’s shareholders as promised when I joined SIC. Additionally, it offers exciting new opportunities for customers, partners and employees of our Architectural Surfaces Group (‘ASG’) segment. Sun Capital is the ideal partner to advance its long-term strategy and the transaction is a testament to the dedication and achievements of our team members.”
- The company cancels earnings call previously scheduled for August 9, 2021.