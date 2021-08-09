DISH Network EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue
Aug. 09, 2021 6:07 AM ETDISH Network Corporation (DISH)By: SA News Team
- DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $4.49B (+40.8% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased ~67,000 in Q2, compared to a net decrease of ~96,000 in the year-ago quarter.
- The company closed the quarter with 10.99 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 8.55 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.44 million SLING TV subscribers.
- Wireless: During Q2 DISH Network acquired more than 200,000 wireless subscribers through an asset purchase agreement with Republic Wireless Inc. Additionally, the company experienced a net decrease of 201,000 retail wireless subscribers in Q2, compared to a net decrease of 161,000 in Q1.
- The company closed the quarter with 8.90 million retail wireless subscribers.
