DISH Network EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue

  • DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $4.49B (+40.8% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased ~67,000 in Q2, compared to a net decrease of ~96,000 in the year-ago quarter.
  • The company closed the quarter with 10.99 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 8.55 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.44 million SLING TV subscribers.
  • Wireless: During Q2 DISH Network acquired more than 200,000 wireless subscribers through an asset purchase agreement with Republic Wireless Inc. Additionally, the company experienced a net decrease of 201,000 retail wireless subscribers in Q2, compared to a net decrease of 161,000 in Q1.
  • The company closed the quarter with 8.90 million retail wireless subscribers.
  • Press Release
