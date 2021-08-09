cbdMD in partnership with IM Cannabis to enter Israeli market
Aug. 09, 2021 6:48 AM ETcbdMD, Inc. (YCBD), IMCCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) announced the signing of a binding letter of intent with IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC), under which the latter will have an exclusive right to import, sell, distribute and market cbdMD’s products in Israel.
- Per the terms of the agreement, IM Cannabis will have exclusive rights for cbdMD’s products subject to certain conditions such as the execution of a definitive agreement and legalization of CBD for non-medical purposes in Israel.
- “Upon the legalization of CBD products in Israel, the Israeli CBD market is expected to reach up to US$475 million by 2025,” predicted Oren Shuster, IMC’s CEO.
- “We are excited to partner with IM Cannabis Corp and to enter the Israeli market,” remarked Martin Sumichrast, CEO of cbdMD. “The cbdMD brand continues to grow internationally as we are now represented in over 30 countries,” Sumichrast added.
- cbdMD is set to announce its third-quarter results on August 12 after the market close.