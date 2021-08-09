US Foods EPS beats by $0.23, beats on revenue
Aug. 09, 2021 6:53 AM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- US Foods (NYSE:USFD): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.23; GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $7.66B (+66.5% Y/Y) beats by $810M.
- Total case volume increased 53.5%; independent restaurant case volume increased 79.1%.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 277.3% to $332M.
- CEO comment: "The commitment to excellence demonstrated by our associates has fueled our very strong second quarter results," said Chairman and CEO Pietro Satriano. "As markets around the United States reopen without restrictions, we have seen strong demand for our products, services and consultative expertise. While supply chain labor is expected to remain challenging for the next few quarters, we remain focused on delivering profitable growth as our industry continues to recover."
- Shares +2.6% PM.
- Press Release