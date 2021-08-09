Fauci favors speeding COVID-19 booster shots for vulnerable individuals
- Dr. Anthony Fauci says that he’s “strongly in favor” of speeding COVID-19 booster shots to people with weakened immune systems, Bloomberg reports.
- “We need to look at them in a different light,” Fauci said on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” on Sunday.
- “We will almost certainly be boosting those people before we boost the general population that’s been vaccinated, and we should be doing that reasonably soon.”
- The White House chief medical adviser said the groups are unlikely to have had a strong immune response to the vaccine and may need a third dose.
- In San Francisco, anybody who acquired the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) vaccine can get a supplemental dose of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) or Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) shots, if they need to accomplish that after consulting with their physician, in accordance to the city's Department of Public Health.
- “There’s no doubt that over time, you’re going to have an attenuation of protection,” Fauci said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”
- “If you look at the data from Pfizer — Pfizer shows it went down from the 90s down to around 84 after a few months,” Fauci said, referring to data that shows the vaccine’s effectiveness waning off.
- “The recent data for Moderna shows that it isn’t really going down, but everyone assumes, and I think correctly, that sooner or later you’re going to see an attenuation to the point where we’re going to have to give an additional boost to people, very likely the elderly, before you give it to otherwise normal people who are not old,” he concluded.
- Fauci said that the booster shots will begin to be administered to vulnerable groups “as soon as the data gets to us.”
- While discussing the scope of other individuals receiving booster shot, Fauci said the U.S. CDC is ready to give a recommendation as soon as they see clear evidence to do so from the data.
- Fauci also supports vaccine mandates at local levels, such as schools and universities, after a full FDA approval on COVID-19 vaccines.
- The leading public health authorities in U.S. insist vaccines still provide robust protection against Delta and other known variants, and nearly all recent hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people.
- “The vaccines are still doing what you originally want them to do -- to keep you out of the hospital to prevent you from getting seriously ill.” he added.
- Dr. Fauci's comments come as the FDA gears up to approve boosters for those with weakened immune systems in the next week or two.
- President Biden's chief medical adviser also said that FDA's decision about whether to grant full approval to the three COVID-19 vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — currently on the U.S. market under emergency-use authorization is just around the corner.