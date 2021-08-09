Drive Shack tops revenue estimates, expands Puttery concept
Aug. 09, 2021 6:56 AM ET Drive Shack Inc. (DS) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) reports it delivered quarterly positive operating income for the first time in three years and its fourth straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.
- The company points to strength with both the American Golf and Drive Shack businesses during the quarter. Total revenue more than doubled compared to last year to $73.9M.
- Looking ahead, Drive Shacks (DS) announces the expansion of its Puttery entertainment golf experience to Houston's Rice Military neighborhood. In addition to Houston, Puttery venues are under development in Dallas, Charlotte, Washington, D.C. and Miami.
- Drive Shack has a clean sweep of bull ratings on Wall Street.