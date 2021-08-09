Village Farms EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue
Aug. 09, 2021 7:04 AM ETVillage Farms International, Inc. (VFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Village Farms (NASDAQ:VFF): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $70.4M (+48.0% Y/Y) beats by $7.26M.
- CEO comment: "Pure Sunfarms remains well positioned to be the long-term market leader in the Canadian cannabis market as many industry participants continue to shift their strategies or combine businesses in an attempt to compete successfully. Our continued market share, leadership and growth, including our first ever quarter as the top-selling Licensed Producer in Ontario, gives us even more confidence that we will achieve our stated goal of 20% market share in dried flower in Canada."
- Press Release