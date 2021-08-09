Axsome Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.07

Aug. 09, 2021 7:05 AM ETAxsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.86 beats by $0.07.
  • Guidance: Axsome believes that its cash at June 30, 2021, along with the remaining committed capital from the $225 million term loan facility, is sufficient to fund anticipated operations, based on the current operating plan, which includes costs for the potential commercial launch of AXS-05 in MDD and AXS-07 in migraine, into at least 2024.
  • Axsome expects that its operating expenses will increase year over year as we continue to build out the commercial function and further advance our pipeline.
  • Press Release
