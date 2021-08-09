Gatos Silver EPS beats by $0.08
- Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.08.
- Net income of $13.5M
- Produced a quarterly record of 2.1M ounces of silver from the Los Gatos Joint Venture (“LGJV”) Cerro Los Gatos (“CLG”) mine, as well as record lead and zinc production based on record throughput and recoveries
- Achieved record quarterly by-product All-In Sustaining Cost (“AISC”) of $12.63 per ounce of payable silver
- Achieved record LGJV plant throughput of 230,656 tonnes (averaging 2,535 tonnes per day), exceeding first quarter 2021 by 13% and above design capacity.
