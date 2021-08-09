Axsome stock tanks 45% on likely delay in potential approval of AXS-05; depression study meets endpoints
Aug. 09, 2021 7:36 AM ETAxsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) announces that AXS-05, a novel, oral, investigational NMDA receptor antagonist, met the primary and key secondary endpoints in the Phase 2 MERIT (Mechanistic Evaluation of Response in TRD) trial compared to placebo in patients with treatment resistant depression (TRD).
- Shares down 45.4% premarket at $27.94.
- The study evaluated 44 patients. Those in stable remission after AXS-05 treatment were randomized to continue with AXS-05 or to discontinue AXS-05 and switch to placebo.
- AXS-05 met the primary endpoint by substantially and statistically significantly delaying the time to relapse of depressive symptoms as compared to placebo (p=0.002), with no relapses observed with AXS-05 over at least 6 months of double-blind treatment.
- Key secondary endpoint of relapse prevention was also met (0.0% of AXS-05 patients, 36.4% of patients switched from AXS-05 to placebo, p=0.004).
- AXS-05 was well tolerated in the trial with no treatment-emergent adverse events reported in >1 patient in the AXS-05 group.
- A new drug application (NDA) for AXS-05 in major depressive disorder is under Priority Review by the FDA, with a PDUFA target action date of August 22, 2021.
- However, in the company's Q2 earnings release, AXSM's CEO, Herriot Tabuteau said that, “As part of the ongoing review of our NDA for AXS-05, the FDA recently notified us that they have identified deficiencies that preclude labeling discussions at this time. We are attempting to learn the nature of these deficiencies with the goal of addressing them, however, this development may lead to a delay in the potential approval of AXS-05. We will keep you informed as we learn more.”
- “Our other programs continue to advance. We successfully filed our NDA for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine in the second quarter, and we remain on track to initiate the planned Phase 3 trial of AXS-12 for the treatment of narcolepsy this quarter," he added.