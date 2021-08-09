Karora Resources reports Q2 results; reaffirms full year guidance

  • Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.10; GAAP EPS of C$0.04.
  • Revenue of C$69.57M (+24.0% Y/Y)
  • Press Release

  • Karora is maintaining its previously announced full year consolidated 2021 production guidance of between 105,000 - 115,000 ounces of gold at an AISC1 range of US$985 to US$1,085 per ounce.

  • On June 28, 2021, the Corporation announced three-year consolidated production guidance as part of a multi-year growth plan that is expected to see gold production double from 99,249 ounces in 2020 to a range of 185,000 – 205,000 ounces in 2024, at an AISC of $885 to $985 per ounce sold.

