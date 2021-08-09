Viper to buy mineral, royalty interests from Swallowtail in cash and stock deal
Aug. 09, 2021 7:36 AM ETViper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), FANGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) subsidiary Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) -4.9% following news that it agrees to acquire mineral and royalty interests from Swallowtail Royalties for $225M in cash and 15.25M Viper common units.
- The acquisition includes 2,302 net royalty acres primarily in the Northern Midland Basin, ~65% operated by Diamondback, which increases Viper's Diamondback-operated acreage by more than 10% to 14,191 net royalty acres.
- Viper expects the deal will be accretive to near-term cash available for distribution per unit and to grow significantly over time due to accelerated development by Diamondback.
- Viper Energy Partners is "an excellent way to participate in the industry recovery as well as the growth of Diamondback Energy without all the upstream risk," Long Player writes in a bullish analysis posted last month on Seeking Alpha.