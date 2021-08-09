F45 Training Holdings attracts bull ratings after analyst quiet period ends

Aug. 09, 2021 7:49 AM ETF45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Mark Wahlberg Hosts The Opening Of F45 Training Miramar MCAs
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Macquarie Research launches coverage on F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) with an Outperform rating. The firm sees fitness moving from a hybrid model to "content-first" following structural lifestyle changes tied to the pandemic.
  • Analyst Paul Golding: "We no longer see the fitness landscape as having brick- and-mortar vs. virtual platforms. Instead, we think fitness branding, culture, and community will reside in a platform’s digital content, and fitness engagement will be carried out in a venue or on hardware most suitable to the workout and consumers’ circumstances."
  • As part of the FXLV bull thesis, Golding and team see brick-and-mortar gyms becoming spaces and tools intended to effectively facilitate consumption and engagement with content and communities, rather than being destinations or platforms themselves.
  • Macquarie assigns a price target of $25 to F45 Training (FXLV) based on 20X the FY23 EBITDA estimate. F45 priced its IPO at $16 per share last month. Shares of FXLV are up 0.06% premarket to $16.03.
  • Elsewhere on Wall Street, FLXV attracted bull ratings from Cowen, Guggenheim and Baird. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs started off FXLV with Neutral ratings.
  • See how F45 Training's balance sheet looks over time.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.