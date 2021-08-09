F45 Training Holdings attracts bull ratings after analyst quiet period ends
Aug. 09, 2021 7:49 AM ETF45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Macquarie Research launches coverage on F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) with an Outperform rating. The firm sees fitness moving from a hybrid model to "content-first" following structural lifestyle changes tied to the pandemic.
- Analyst Paul Golding: "We no longer see the fitness landscape as having brick- and-mortar vs. virtual platforms. Instead, we think fitness branding, culture, and community will reside in a platform’s digital content, and fitness engagement will be carried out in a venue or on hardware most suitable to the workout and consumers’ circumstances."
- As part of the FXLV bull thesis, Golding and team see brick-and-mortar gyms becoming spaces and tools intended to effectively facilitate consumption and engagement with content and communities, rather than being destinations or platforms themselves.
- Macquarie assigns a price target of $25 to F45 Training (FXLV) based on 20X the FY23 EBITDA estimate. F45 priced its IPO at $16 per share last month. Shares of FXLV are up 0.06% premarket to $16.03.
- Elsewhere on Wall Street, FLXV attracted bull ratings from Cowen, Guggenheim and Baird. JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs started off FXLV with Neutral ratings.
- See how F45 Training's balance sheet looks over time.