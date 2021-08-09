Viatris raises 2021 guidance as quarterly revenue improves
- Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) was trading ~4.6% higher in the pre-market after the company raised its 2021 guidance following an improvement in quarterly revenue generation.
- In Q2 2021, Viatris (VTRS) posted $4.6B in net sales, flat compared to combined adjusted results in Q2 2020. In Q1 2021, net sales totaled $4.0B, indicating a ~6% YoY decline from the corresponding quarter last year.
- The combination of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business generated $5.2B in sales from developed markets while Brands and Generics raked in $5.4B and $2.9B sales, respectively.
- Commenting on results, Viatris (VTRS) CEO Michael Goettler said: "We delivered another quarter of strong results."
- “We have raised our financial guidance for the year, and we have strong momentum going into the second half of 2021. Therefore, at the end of the third quarter, we will be open, once again, to reassess financial guidance."
- The revised revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021 stand at $17.5B – $17.9B and $6.15B – $6.45B compared to $17.2B – $17.8B and $6.0B to $6.4B, respectively. The consensus revenue guidance for 2021 is $17.6B.
- Net loss has narrowed to $279.2M from $1.0B in the previous quarter. However, the company has paid down $1.2B of debt in H1 2021.
- The conference call on financials is scheduled for today at 10:00 a.m. EST.
