Resideo Technologies subsidiary launches private notes offering
Aug. 09, 2021 8:24 AM ETResideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Resideo Funding, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI), has initiated a private offering of $300M aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029.
- Proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the redemption of all of Resideo Funding's outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and to pay related fees and expenses.
- Currently, the aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes outstanding is $260M.
- Resideo Technologies reported its Q2 results last week, with EPS and revenue both beating estimates. The company also updated its outlook for 2021.
- REZI is up 2.98% pre-market.