Amazon winning over advertisers seeing declines on Facebook

Aug. 09, 2021 8:28 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor12 Comments

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas
4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) digital advertising push is reportedly starting to chip away at the market share of Facebook, the second-largest player in U.S. digital ad sales behind market leader Google.
  • In June, Apple rolled out an iPhone software update that asked customers to confirm whether they want apps to track their internet activity, a common tactic for targeted marketing.
  • New York marketing agency Belardi Wong tells Bloomberg that more than 40% of its 300 clients saw a performance decline for their Facebook ads last month and " more and more" of its clients are branching out to platforms like Amazon.
  • Facebook and Google both publicly battled against Apple's software update, which shook the foundation of their ad businesses.
