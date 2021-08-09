Amazon winning over advertisers seeing declines on Facebook
Aug. 09, 2021
- Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) digital advertising push is reportedly starting to chip away at the market share of Facebook, the second-largest player in U.S. digital ad sales behind market leader Google.
- In June, Apple rolled out an iPhone software update that asked customers to confirm whether they want apps to track their internet activity, a common tactic for targeted marketing.
- New York marketing agency Belardi Wong tells Bloomberg that more than 40% of its 300 clients saw a performance decline for their Facebook ads last month and " more and more" of its clients are branching out to platforms like Amazon.
- Facebook and Google both publicly battled against Apple's software update, which shook the foundation of their ad businesses.