Janet Yellen appeals to Congress for bipartisan action on debt limit
Aug. 09, 2021 8:31 AM ETiShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), GOVTPLW, EGF, TBT, EDVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor31 Comments
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urges Congress to increase or suspend the U.S. debt limit on a bipartisan basis, after the U.S. outstanding debt reached its statutory limit on Aug. 1, reiterating arguments she made in a July 23rd letter to the legislators.
- "Increasing or suspending the debt limit does not increase government spending, nor does it authorize spending for future budget proposals; it simply allows Treasury to pay for previously enacted expenditures," Yellen said in a statement.
- She reminds Congressional members that "failure to meet those obligations would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy and the livelihoods of all Americans."
- U.S. dollar index is slightly lower, down 0.03%, at 92.77.
- Treasury ETFs to watch: GOVT, PLW, EGF, TLT, TBT, EDV
- On June 23, Yellen appeared in Congress directly asking lawmakers to raise the country's borrowing limit.
