Kennedy Wilson proposes $500M senior notes offering
Aug. 09, 2021 8:44 AM ETKennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Global real estate investment company Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' (NYSE:KW) wholly owned subsidiary Kennedy-Wilson, Inc. has proposed an offering of $500M senior notes due 2030.
- The notes will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on February 1, 2030, unless earlier repurchased or redeemed.
- Terms of the notes will be determined at the pricing of the offering.
- The net proceeds from the offering, along with cash on hand, will be used to redeem in full all of Kennedy-Wilson's outstanding 3.95% fixed-rate senior unsecured bonds due 2022 and to repay ~189.3M of the outstanding principal balance under the company's revolving line of credit.
- Kennedy-Wilson reported its Q2 results last week, with EPS of $1.53 beating estimates but revenue of $108.4M falling short by $5.86M.