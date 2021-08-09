Huntington Bancshares launched subordinate notes private offering
Aug. 09, 2021 8:54 AM ET Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) By: Khyathi Dalal
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) commenced a subordinates notes private offering.
- Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, supporting asset growth of its subsidiaries.
- Post this offering, the company expects to commence a private exchange offer in which Huntington will offer to certain eligible holders of the outstanding 4.350% subordinated notes due 2023 that are obligations of Huntington Bancshares and the outstanding 6.25% subordinated notes due 2022, 4.60% subordinated notes due 2025, and 4.270% subordinated notes due 2026.
- Shares trading 0.3% down premarket