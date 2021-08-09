Huntington Bancshares launched subordinate notes private offering

  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) commenced a subordinates notes private offering.
  • Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, supporting asset growth of its subsidiaries.
  • Post this offering, the company expects to commence a private exchange offer in which Huntington will offer to certain eligible holders of the outstanding 4.350% subordinated notes due 2023 that are obligations of Huntington Bancshares and the outstanding 6.25% subordinated notes due 2022, 4.60% subordinated notes due 2025, and 4.270% subordinated notes due 2026.
  • Shares trading 0.3% down premarket
