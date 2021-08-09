Global X plans new solar- and wind-power ETFs even as green energy stumbles
Aug. 09, 2021 10:25 AM ETInvesco Solar Portfolio ETF (TAN), FAN, ICLN, QCLNACES, PBDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Global X is bolstering its ETF lineup by launching two new green-energy ETFs -- the Global X Solar ETF: RAYS and the Global X Wind Energy ETF: WNDY.
- With the addition of the two new funds, Global X will operate 86 ETFs that have a total of $36.5B in assets under management.
- Here's a breakdown of the two ecofriendly ETFs:
Global X Solar ETF
- This ETF aims to generally track the Solactive Solar Index, which Global X wrote in the fund's prospectus seeks to “provide exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of solar technology.”
- The index includes businesses that derive at least 50% of revenues from solar-energy materials and components, solar power production and technology and similar areas. The ETF will have an expense ratio of 0.50%.
- Global X's new ETF will compete for market share against the pure-play solar energy fund Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN), which has $3.37B AUM, an expense ratio of 0.69% and has returned -16.08% YTD.
Global X Wind Energy
- WNDY will seek to roughly match performance of the Solactive Wind Energy Index, which Global X wrote in a filing "is designed to provide exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of wind energy technology.”
- Global X intends to invest in companies that gain at least 50% of their revenues from wind-power production, wind systems, integrated technology or similar areas. The fund also will have a 0.50% expense ratio.
- WNDY will find itself in direct competition with the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN), which invests in stocks operating across the wind-energy industry. FAN has $391M AUM, an expense ratio of 0.61% and has yielded investors -7.47% YTD.
Other Green-Energy ETFs In-Play
- While TAN and FAN will directly compete with RAYS and WNDY, there are other green energy ETFs that will indirectly overlap with Global X’s new funds.
- Those include the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN), the First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN), the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES), and Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD).
- However, all of those are currently in the red year to date, with ICLN -18.84%, QCLN -4.54%, ACES -11.78% and PBD -15.54%.
- In fact, the green-energy market has been one of the worst-performing segments in the overall energy space so far in 2021 due largely to being overbought on the backend of 2020 and early 2021.