Cushman & Wakefield to invest $150M in planned WeWork SPAC deal - WSJ

Aug. 09, 2021

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • In an effort to navigate post-pandemic remote workforce and flexible work arrangements, real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is in talks to form a $150M partnership with the shared office space company WeWork (WE), the Wall Street Journal reports, citing interviews with the two companies' executives.
  • Cushman & Wakefield would make a $150M investment in the planned merger of WeWork and BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWXU), a special purpose acquisition company, that will take the Adam Neumann-founded company public later this year at a valuation of ~$9B, including debt.
  • The SPAC deal will allow WeWork's (WE) to restructure its balance sheet after its failed initial public offering in late 2019.
  • Cushman (CWK) executives think WeWork's technology, app, reputation for "hip" spaces, and other amenities will help enable a competitive advantage for the partnership, as it can offer office-building tenants and landlords help in reshaping commercial real estate, WSJ reports.
  • Still, the investment isn't a done deal.
  • "Many of the details of the partnership between WeWork and Cushman are still being worked out, Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel Robinson said.
  • In November 2019, SoftBank marked down the total value of its WeWork (WE) investment to $7.8B, as the co-working space company's valuation sank from $47B.
  • Previously, (August 5) Cushman & Wakefield EPS beat by $0.28, beats on revenue.
