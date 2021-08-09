Cushman & Wakefield to invest $150M in planned WeWork SPAC deal - WSJ
Aug. 09, 2021
- In an effort to navigate post-pandemic remote workforce and flexible work arrangements, real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is in talks to form a $150M partnership with the shared office space company WeWork (WE), the Wall Street Journal reports, citing interviews with the two companies' executives.
- Cushman & Wakefield would make a $150M investment in the planned merger of WeWork and BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWXU), a special purpose acquisition company, that will take the Adam Neumann-founded company public later this year at a valuation of ~$9B, including debt.
- The SPAC deal will allow WeWork's (WE) to restructure its balance sheet after its failed initial public offering in late 2019.
- Cushman (CWK) executives think WeWork's technology, app, reputation for "hip" spaces, and other amenities will help enable a competitive advantage for the partnership, as it can offer office-building tenants and landlords help in reshaping commercial real estate, WSJ reports.
- Still, the investment isn't a done deal.
- "Many of the details of the partnership between WeWork and Cushman are still being worked out, Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel Robinson said.
- In November 2019, SoftBank marked down the total value of its WeWork (WE) investment to $7.8B, as the co-working space company's valuation sank from $47B.
