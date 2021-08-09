BetMGM partners with Gila River Hotels & Casinos, Arizona Cardinals

Aug. 09, 2021 9:45 AM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Foraying into Arizona state, BetMGM (NYSE:MGM) announced partnerships with Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals for retail and online sports betting.
  • The company also plans to open retail sportsbooks at the three Arizona Gila River properties and at State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals.
  • Gila River Hotels & Casinos operates three Arizona locations, all owned by the Gila River Indian Community: Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, and Vee Quiva.
  • BetMGM plans to open a BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium, with a targeted opening in time for the 2022 NFL season.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.