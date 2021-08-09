BetMGM partners with Gila River Hotels & Casinos, Arizona Cardinals
Aug. 09, 2021 9:45 AM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Foraying into Arizona state, BetMGM (NYSE:MGM) announced partnerships with Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals for retail and online sports betting.
- The company also plans to open retail sportsbooks at the three Arizona Gila River properties and at State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals.
- Gila River Hotels & Casinos operates three Arizona locations, all owned by the Gila River Indian Community: Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, and Vee Quiva.
- BetMGM plans to open a BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium, with a targeted opening in time for the 2022 NFL season.