GE Healthcare inks strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services
Aug. 09, 2021
- GE Healthcare, the healthcare business of GE (GE -1.1%) announces a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to deliver AI and cloud-based imaging solutions, integrated data, and clinical and operational insights to hospitals and healthcare providers.
- GE Healthcare plans to offer its AI-based imaging applications and Edison Health Services platform on Amazon Web Services.
- GE had signed an exclusive agreement with nuclear medicine company NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes for the manufacturing and distribution of iodine-123 (I-123) capsules in the United States, last week.