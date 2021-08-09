GE Healthcare inks strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services

  • GE Healthcare, the healthcare business of GE (GE -1.1%) announces a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to deliver AI and cloud-based imaging solutions, integrated data, and clinical and operational insights to hospitals and healthcare providers.
  • GE Healthcare plans to offer its AI-based imaging applications and Edison Health Services platform on Amazon Web Services.
  • GE had signed an exclusive agreement with nuclear medicine company NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes for the manufacturing and distribution of iodine-123 (I-123) capsules in the United States, last week.
