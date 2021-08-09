Biofrontera AG reports preliminary July revenue
Aug. 09, 2021 9:54 AM ETBiofrontera AG (BFFTF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Biofrontera AG (OTC:BFFTF) reports preliminary, unaudited revenue product sales in July 2021 of ~Є1,570K, compared to Є1,523K in July 2020, an increase of 3%.
- Preliminary revenues from product sales in the US were around Є1,026K compared to Є795K in July 2020, an increase of 29%.
- Due to the pandemic, the monthly and year-to-date sales development is also compared with sales in 2019 for increased transparency.
- Compared to 2019, product sales in all markets were down by around 3% compared to sales in the period January to July 2021.