Biofrontera AG reports preliminary July revenue

Aug. 09, 2021 9:54 AM ETBiofrontera AG (BFFTF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Biofrontera AG (OTC:BFFTF) reports preliminary, unaudited revenue product sales in July 2021 of ~Є1,570K, compared to Є1,523K in July 2020, an increase of 3%.
  • Preliminary revenues from product sales in the US were around Є1,026K compared to Є795K in July 2020, an increase of 29%.
  • Due to the pandemic, the monthly and year-to-date sales development is also compared with sales in 2019 for increased transparency.
  • Compared to 2019, product sales in all markets were down by around 3% compared to sales in the period January to July 2021.
