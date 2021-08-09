Moderna cuts August COVID-19 vaccine shipments to South Korea by more than half

  • Moderna (MRNA +5.8%) has informed South Korea that the company will only be able to deliver less than half of its COVID-19 vaccine shipments due for August, Reuters reported quoting the country’s health minister Kwon Deok-cheol.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was not immediately available for comments. The U.S. vaccine maker was expected to deliver 8.5M doses for the country this month. The company has already missed its late-July shipment due to delays faced by its manufacturing partners outside the U.S.
  • South Korea has contracted for 40M doses of Moderna’s messenger-RNA-based COVID-19 shots. But the company has delivered about 2.4M doses so far, Reuters reported citing Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
  • Previously, Moderna (MRNA) said that the issue with its overseas manufacturing partners was resolved, but short-term changes to vaccine supplies were likely.
