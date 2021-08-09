Intrepid Potash announces hike in potash and trio price
Aug. 09, 2021 10:05 AM ETIntrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Intrepid Potash (IPI -1.2%) raises its potash price by $80/ton at all locations and for all product grades, now posted at $200/ton above the 2021 summer-fill price levels.
- Intrepid also raises its Trio price by $50-$55/ton on all products.
- "Attractive grain prices and farmer economics continue to support the global and domestic potash market. This price increase aligns our posted pricing with the spot potash price levels we are currently seeing in the Cornbelt," says Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid’s Executive Chairman and CEO.
- "With robust demand expected to continue into the spring season, we plan to limit our potash and Trio® orders to historic customers and volumes in the fourth quarter," adds Jornayvaz.
- "Things are starting to turn around for Intrepid Potash investors," and the company could net $80M-$100M in cash in 2021, Carleton Hanson writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.