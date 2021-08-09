Domino's Pizza CEO sees margin compression amid tough staffing environment
Aug. 09, 2021 10:25 AM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard Allison said Monday that the company will likely see margin compression amid what he characterized as a "tough staffing environment."
- In an interview with CNBC, Allison contended that margins in its latest quarter were unusually high because many Domino's locations were understaffed as the company had trouble bringing back workers as the post-COVID economy opened up.
- However, as the firm adds staff, it will likely experience margin compression, Allison predicted.
- The Domino's Pizza (DPZ) CEO reported that the company has already put in place "significant wage increases" at its corporate locations and expects further rises in the future.
- At the same time, the company has been using technology to operate more efficiently, lowering the total number of employees needed.
- As to other costs, Allison said the firm has not seen a significant increase in input costs, except for a few proteins.
- DPZ began a rally in March at a 52-week low of $319.71. The advance accelerated in late July with the release of strong quarterly results.
- The stock secured a 52-week closing high of $540.47 last week. DPZ posted a fractional decline in Monday's intraday action, reaching $529.98.