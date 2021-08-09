Darden Restaurants falls after Evercore warns about rising costs
Aug. 09, 2021 10:10 AM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Evercore ISI downgrades Darden Restaurants (DRI -3.8%) to an In-line rating from Outperform on concerns over the impact of rising costs.
- "We believe the market largely appreciates the benefits of Darden coming out of the pandemic and cost pressures will dampen the fiscal year outlook towards the middle of the guidance range," warns analyst David Palmer.
- Palmer notes that Darden is still having labor shortage issues, with is seen potentially leading to sequential margin compression or limited capacity if demand returns to pre-pandemic levels.
- Evercore cuts its price target on Darden (NYSE:DRI) to $155 from $165, which still gives shares some room to run. The average Wall Street PT is $159.81.