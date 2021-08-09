Phillips 66 to buy stake in lithium materials firm Novonix for $150M
- Phillips 66 (PSX -1.7%) agrees to acquire a 16% stake in Australian-listed Novonix, a developer and supplier of in-demand materials for lithium-ion batteries, for $150M.
- Phillips 66 says it will subscribe for more than 77.9M Novonix shares and nominate one director to Novonix's board.
- Novonix's anode materials business is based in Tennessee, where it is increasing capacity to produce 10K metric tons/year of synthetic graphite by 2023; Phillips says its investment will support a capacity expansion of an additional 30K mt/year, which is expected to be completed by 2025.
